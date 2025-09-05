 Skip to content
Major 5 September 2025 Build 19871263 Edited 5 September 2025 – 14:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The huge update you've been waiting for!

A brand new chapter and a continuation of our rebellious hero's adventure.

It's time to face new challenges in the High Security Prison update!

The new mode introduces a completely new, more secure prison ward, along with:

  • A much longer excavation and a challenging corridor system; without a compass, it's going to be tough

  • Boulders underground that can only be destroyed with dynamite

  • New, eccentric and charming characters

  • A guard who is sensitive to the noise of dynamite and will be more of a nuisance

  • New items and chests to find

  • A police chase and even more fun!

  • Improved save system - separate save slots for each chapter

  • New achievements in the new chapter

  • Performance optimizations and minor bug fixes

