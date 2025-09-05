The huge update you've been waiting for!
A brand new chapter and a continuation of our rebellious hero's adventure.
It's time to face new challenges in the High Security Prison update!
The new mode introduces a completely new, more secure prison ward, along with:
A much longer excavation and a challenging corridor system; without a compass, it's going to be tough
Boulders underground that can only be destroyed with dynamite
New, eccentric and charming characters
A guard who is sensitive to the noise of dynamite and will be more of a nuisance
New items and chests to find
A police chase and even more fun!
Improved save system - separate save slots for each chapter
New achievements in the new chapter
Performance optimizations and minor bug fixes
