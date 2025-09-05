 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19871153 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The following updates have been made:

- Changes to hair movement for some characters

- Minor adjustments to motion for some characters

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3703281
