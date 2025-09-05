🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!

Thanks again to everyone who’s been diving into the Space Scum Playtest and sharing your feedback! It’s been a huge help in tracking down issues quickly and improving the balance so you can keep having fun out there.

We’ve just pushed another patch live, tackling several crashes, fixing shop problems, and smoothing out some gameplay rough edges. Jump back in and let us know how it feels!



🔧 Latest Patch Notes

Fixed being unable to sell any amount of a stacked item if the shop did not have enough money to buy the entire stack

Increased the amount of money shops have

Fixed shops sometimes showing the individual price of an item in a stack as the price of the entire stack

Fixed enemies shooting at the player at night even when they could not see them

Inventories are now fully reset between playthroughs

Fixed a crash when having a crew member on the ship and loading the game via the pause menu (should resolve multiple reports of unusable crew members)

Fixed a crash when moving equipment around on a crew member

Fixed items sometimes being duplicated when moving equipment around on a crew member

Fixed items sometimes vanishing when moving equipment around on a crew member

Fixed a crash with rocket and psi projectiles

📡 That's All For Now

As always, keep sending us your thoughts through the Feedback Form (you can also find it in the Main Menu). Every report helps us improve Space Scum during the Playtest.

And if you want to keep up with development, chat with the community, and talk directly to us, don’t forget to join us on Discord!

Until next time, keep on survivin’!