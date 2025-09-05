This patch contains an overhaul of the Command Module ECS lessons, and a fix for the Retroburn Planners to properly set the Time to Retrofire timers when clicking the Orange SET button, and some minor updates to the Mercury and Gemini Save States.
The patch also implements a color differentiation between the Interaction Highlighter and the Attention Highlighter.
Interaction Highlighter vs. Attention Highlighter:
The Attention Highlighter is used to show where something is, without the need of interacting with it. Previously they had the same color, making it hard to distinguish between the two. This could result in accidental interactions with switches that was simply just highlighted to show you where something is, without having to move it. The Attention Highlighter is now of a lavender color compared to the ice blue color of the Interaction Highlighter.
All of the four CM ECS lessons has been updated to use this Attention Highlighter to better show you where switches, instruments and gauges are.
Patch notes:
Mercury and Gemini Retroburn Planner: Fix for the orange SET button to automatically update Time To Retro timers.
Apollo 13 (Historical): Fixes to the last Reentry mission to use V40 N20 to remove the NO ATT flag
Added Pe and EI nodes on the TEI tools entry trajectory predictor
Switch/component attention system: Highlight switch color if lesson only wants to show where something is now has a different color than the one that wants you to move a switch to a different position (interact vs. attention)
Added the switch/component attention system to Apollo
Refined the Apollo Command Module ECS: O2 academy lesson
Refined the Apollo Command Module ECS: PSC academy lesson
Refined the Apollo Command Module ECS: H2O academy lesson
Refined the Apollo Command Module ECS: GLYCOL academy lesson
Refined the Apollo Lunar Module Powered Descent academy lesson
Improved Mercury Save State with some additional internal system values
Improved Gemini Save State with some additional internal system values
Changed files in this update