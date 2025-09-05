This patch contains an overhaul of the Command Module ECS lessons, and a fix for the Retroburn Planners to properly set the Time to Retrofire timers when clicking the Orange SET button, and some minor updates to the Mercury and Gemini Save States.

The patch also implements a color differentiation between the Interaction Highlighter and the Attention Highlighter.

Interaction Highlighter vs. Attention Highlighter:

The Attention Highlighter is used to show where something is, without the need of interacting with it. Previously they had the same color, making it hard to distinguish between the two. This could result in accidental interactions with switches that was simply just highlighted to show you where something is, without having to move it. The Attention Highlighter is now of a lavender color compared to the ice blue color of the Interaction Highlighter.

All of the four CM ECS lessons has been updated to use this Attention Highlighter to better show you where switches, instruments and gauges are.

Patch notes: