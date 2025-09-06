New Mechanic: Ingredient Cloning

Mouse: While holding an ingredient, right-click.



While holding an ingredient, right-click. Gamepad: While holding an ingredient, press the X button.



Official macOS Support

Other Improvements

Animations & Sounds: Polished the animations and sounds for handing over orders.



Polished the animations and sounds for handing over orders. UI: Refreshed the loading screen and the end-of-shift results screen.



Refreshed the loading screen and the end-of-shift results screen. Multiplayer: Smoothed out item and stat synchronization for a better co-op experience.



Smoothed out item and stat synchronization for a better co-op experience. Bug Fixes: Squashed a critical button conflict on gamepads and resolved several touch control issues.



We Value Your Feedback

"Report a Bug"



"Leave Feedback"



Special Offer! -35% OFF

What's Next?

Hello, Galactic Chefs!We've just rolled out a new update for Galaxy Burger! Your incredible support helps us make the game better every day, and we're excited to share what's new.This patch focuses on two major additions: official macOS support and a new ingredient cloning mechanic.By popular demand, you can nowright in the middle of a shift. We hope this makes the gameplay feel smoother and a bit easier on your hands.We know many of you are also looking forward to grabbing multiple ingredients at once. This feature requires a major code overhaul, so we're not quite ready to release it yet, but it's definitely on our radar.If the new cloning feature isn't your cup of tea, you can always disable it in the gameplay settings.You asked, and we listened! We're thrilled to announce that Galaxy Burger now has. The game runs great on a variety of Mac models and supportsandacross platforms.A huge thank you to everyone who helped us with testing! We're also here to provide official technical support.We've also cooked up several other tasty changes and fixes:We've added two new buttons to the settings menu:All feedback is submitted. Your input is invaluable in helping us improve the game, so please keep it coming!To celebrate the update, we're kicking off a sale! Starting this evening (CET), Galaxy Burger will be available with a. If you or your friends have been waiting to join our cosmic kitchen, this is the perfect chance!While our focus remains on Galaxy Burger, we'd also like to give you a sneak peek at our other projects.First up is- our next big cooking sim, set in a fantasy world with a red dragon and all-new cooking mechanics:And then there's- a cozy decoration game featuring a sassy cat who critiques your work:We'd be grateful if you'd add these games to your Steam Wishlist. Stay tuned for more announcements!Thanks for sticking with us! We hope you enjoy the new features.