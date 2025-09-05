- New Feature: Motion-Based Block Breaking (Swing-to-Break). Hold the grip button on your secondary hand controller and move your main hand controller vertically to adjust the tool’s grip height
- New Feature: Pig and Boat Riding (physical rowing available)
- New Architect Mode Tool: Decoration Builder – Allows to Place Some of Previously Restricted Blocks
- New Items: Saddle, Carrot on a Stick, Fishing Rod (No Fishing Mechanic Yet)
- Updated Sheep Model: Added Wool Tufts After Shearing
- Updated 3D Models and Textures of Tools: Pickaxe, Axe, Shovel, Hoe
- Updated Block Breaking Particles
- Added Acceleration Particles: shows the moment of speed boost
- Lantern Size Reduced by Nearly 50%
- New Lead Feature: Single-Lead Mob Connection While Sneaking
- In-Game News Menu & Social Media Button
- Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations
- Feature Request Board: Join Our Canny to Leave Feedback
- Discord Server: Join Our Discord to Chat, Share Feedback, and Help Shape the Game’s Future
- YouTube Channel: Check Out Our YouTube Channel for Tutorials and Update Videos
- All Links Can Be Found on Our Website!
Update 0.8.70
