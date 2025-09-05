 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19870942 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:39:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Feature: Motion-Based Block Breaking (Swing-to-Break). Hold the grip button on your secondary hand controller and move your main hand controller vertically to adjust the tool’s grip height
  • New Feature: Pig and Boat Riding (physical rowing available)
  • New Architect Mode Tool: Decoration Builder – Allows to Place Some of Previously Restricted Blocks
  • New Items: Saddle, Carrot on a Stick, Fishing Rod (No Fishing Mechanic Yet)
  • Updated Sheep Model: Added Wool Tufts After Shearing
  • Updated 3D Models and Textures of Tools: Pickaxe, Axe, Shovel, Hoe
  • Updated Block Breaking Particles
  • Added Acceleration Particles: shows the moment of speed boost
  • Lantern Size Reduced by Nearly 50%
  • New Lead Feature: Single-Lead Mob Connection While Sneaking
  • In-Game News Menu & Social Media Button
  • Various Bug Fixes and Optimizations
  • Feature Request Board: Join Our Canny to Leave Feedback
  • Discord Server: Join Our Discord to Chat, Share Feedback, and Help Shape the Game’s Future
  • YouTube Channel: Check Out Our YouTube Channel for Tutorials and Update Videos
  • All Links Can Be Found on Our Website!

