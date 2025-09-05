 Skip to content
5 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.61, which contains fixes for a number of the most serious technical issues.

Changelog:

  • Fixed an issue with save and load functions not working correctly on the maximum difficulty setting.

  • Fixed an issue where some items could not be picked up from loot windows.

  • Fixed an issue preventing the transportation of barges to the Venetian Arsenal.

  • Fixed an issue with an error message appearing during the spawn of some enemies.

  • Fixed an issue with the quest to plant occult items on merchants in Treviso.

  • Fixed an issue with automatic ally rotation during the siege of Treviso.

  • Fixed a number of other minor issues and localization errors.

If you've encountered any bugs - don't hesitate to let me know either on Steam or in Discord. I will do my best to roll the patches out in a timely manner.

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue!

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.

