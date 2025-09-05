Hello everyone!

I'm happy to announce that the game has just been updated to version 2.61, which contains fixes for a number of the most serious technical issues.

Changelog:

Fixed an issue with save and load functions not working correctly on the maximum difficulty setting.

Fixed an issue where some items could not be picked up from loot windows.

Fixed an issue preventing the transportation of barges to the Venetian Arsenal.

Fixed an issue with an error message appearing during the spawn of some enemies.

Fixed an issue with the quest to plant occult items on merchants in Treviso.

Fixed an issue with automatic ally rotation during the siege of Treviso.

Fixed a number of other minor issues and localization errors.

If you've encountered any bugs - don't hesitate to let me know either on Steam or in Discord. I will do my best to roll the patches out in a timely manner.

The work on fixing bugs and adding new content will continue!

I also apologize to everyone who was affected by these technical problems.