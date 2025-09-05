 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19870822
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added: Option "Automatically hide Blade Abilities list" – disable to keep the list open after adding an ability
  • Fixed: Hotkey A toggling Blade Abilities list, even if not in blade mode
  • Fixed: German language option caption changed to "Deutsch"
  • Fixed: A few other minor fixes, thank you for your reports!

