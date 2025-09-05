- Added: Option "Automatically hide Blade Abilities list" – disable to keep the list open after adding an ability
- Fixed: Hotkey A toggling Blade Abilities list, even if not in blade mode
- Fixed: German language option caption changed to "Deutsch"
- Fixed: A few other minor fixes, thank you for your reports!
Playtest Hotfix 1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update