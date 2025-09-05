- Introduced the beta version of in-game Voice Chat.
(Note: Multiplayer is not compatible with previous versions. Please update before playing. )
- Reduced the damage ratio of Sniper Rifle shots against reaper armor slightly.
- Significantly increased armor damage dealt by Sniper Rifle when hitting a reaper’s weak point.
- Corrected areas in the Lobby Restaurant where furniture could not be placed.
- Fixed an issue in the Lobby Restaurant where certain props placed on top of furniture would appear to float.
- Added an option to toggle Auto Path Assist on or off.
- Certain monsters will no longer spawn when the player’s level is low.
- Adjusted terrain in the Arcane Heart area of Wizard’s Tomb.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in Sushi Showdown during multiplayer sessions.
- Fixed an issue in Los Pollos Locos where dropping raw chicken on the ground did not trigger a Tracker marker.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1098
