- Introduced the beta version of in-game Voice Chat.

(Note: Multiplayer is not compatible with previous versions. Please update before playing. )



- Reduced the damage ratio of Sniper Rifle shots against reaper armor slightly.

- Significantly increased armor damage dealt by Sniper Rifle when hitting a reaper’s weak point.

- Corrected areas in the Lobby Restaurant where furniture could not be placed.

- Fixed an issue in the Lobby Restaurant where certain props placed on top of furniture would appear to float.

- Added an option to toggle Auto Path Assist on or off.

- Certain monsters will no longer spawn when the player’s level is low.

- Adjusted terrain in the Arcane Heart area of Wizard’s Tomb.

- Fixed an issue that could prevent progress in Sushi Showdown during multiplayer sessions.

- Fixed an issue in Los Pollos Locos where dropping raw chicken on the ground did not trigger a Tracker marker.