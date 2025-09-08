 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19870726
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Hoteliers!

We hope that you've having a fabulous time building, designing and decorating your grand casino hotels in Las Vegas!

This week we have a small update, which provides balancing for casino items and 1-tile sized curtains which we know you have been asking for!


Find out what's included in the update notes below (v0.8.31):

  • More stats added in Financials' Advanced tab (for example casino earnings and total number of check-ins). 

  • Added manual number entry for setting bet size in casino items. 

  • Increased house edge in slot machines (5% -> 7.5%). 

  • Increased bet size ranges for lower tier guests. 

  • Reduced bet size factor required as cash reserve for casino items to operate. 

  • Chips in the initial steps of the Money Wheel cash reserve visualization now appear on the table instead of the floor. 

  • Added 1-tile sized curtains. 

  • When overwriting a cloud-synced save, the new save is now automatically set as cloud-synced. 

  • Fixed issue with serving milkshake in the bar (you may need to reset the milkshake in your bar menu). 

  • Performance improvements. 

Thanks for checking-in!

- The Hotel Architect Team :)

