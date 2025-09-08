Hello Hoteliers!

We hope that you've having a fabulous time building, designing and decorating your grand casino hotels in Las Vegas!

This week we have a small update, which provides balancing for casino items and 1-tile sized curtains which we know you have been asking for!



Find out what's included in the update notes below (v0.8.31):

More stats added in Financials' Advanced tab (for example casino earnings and total number of check-ins).

Added manual number entry for setting bet size in casino items.

Increased house edge in slot machines (5% -> 7.5%).

Increased bet size ranges for lower tier guests.

Reduced bet size factor required as cash reserve for casino items to operate.

Chips in the initial steps of the Money Wheel cash reserve visualization now appear on the table instead of the floor.

Added 1-tile sized curtains.

When overwriting a cloud-synced save, the new save is now automatically set as cloud-synced.

Fixed issue with serving milkshake in the bar (you may need to reset the milkshake in your bar menu).

Performance improvements.

Thanks for checking-in!

- The Hotel Architect Team :)