Welcome to the multilingual club We used to have English, Spanish, German and Catalan. Now we’ve added Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, Russian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean. If you still can’t understand the instructions… that’s on you.



Levels polished for extra fun We gave several levels a serious tune-up:

- Level 8 (Hipposaurus): the sea monsters that leap out are now smarter (just enough). They get closer, intimidate you, and make the whole level far more spectacular.

- Level 7 (Dino Queen): the big dinos now move more naturally, and the boss fight has been rebalanced to be way more fun.



Streamer mode upgraded The streamer camera on PC has been improved. Your broadcasts will look even more spectacular. Time to farm those epic clips.



Buggy screen upgrade The buggy’s dashboard now shows the current level info more clearly. Less confusion, more action.

