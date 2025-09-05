- General changes in level design

- New starting area "Little Finland"

- Graphics redesigned

- Tweaks and improvements with cars' movement

- Changes with robberies: when not doing any mission, the robbery targets activate when the crime level increases

- Changes with npc buddies: up to 3 crew members can be picked up from the level. Crew members auto-loot robbery targets fast but player can also loot targets manually if not having a crew.

- Added Top-down camera view option

- Added new missions



If you encounter problems with this update, please try reseting saved data in Settings: Delete saves