 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19870663 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- General changes in level design
- New starting area "Little Finland"
- Graphics redesigned
- Tweaks and improvements with cars' movement
- Changes with robberies: when not doing any mission, the robbery targets activate when the crime level increases
- Changes with npc buddies: up to 3 crew members can be picked up from the level. Crew members auto-loot robbery targets fast but player can also loot targets manually if not having a crew.
- Added Top-down camera view option
- Added new missions

If you encounter problems with this update, please try reseting saved data in Settings: Delete saves

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3425321
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3425322
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link