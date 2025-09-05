BIG PATCH TIME
Okay, we wanted to polish a couple things to get the EA 0.9 Experimental Preview finished up, so here we go!
Changelog
Economy
First up, wholesalers now have the "Urgent Delivery" option to bring in an order the next day. This will help when you're in the early game, starting a business in the middle of the week - or if you didn't order enough for the week - or forgot to set your order up before the deadline!
Updated some rival businesses
Balanced offices
Offices are stronger during their ideal hours
Rival offices should now more closely match those ideal hours to avoid losing money
Fixed base customer multiplier not set up on existing save games, causing low customer spawn
Fixed cannot sell items in Interior Designer if your bank balance is negative
Added fix to existing save games so Real Estate prices update to the new average prices
Fixed businesses suddenly stop getting customers
Fixed wholesalers having "shortages" for items they don't have
Fixed broken Wine resources cost
Tutorial
We did several small tutorial adjustments, mostly accounting for when you don't follow Fred's advice exactly or do things early!
Fixed bug that allowed duplication of Uncle Fred's car if selling before completing the objective
Fixed tutorial quest for supermarkets not accepting checkout counter as a point of sales
"Rent an office" autocompletes if you already have an HQ
"Rent a warehouse" autocompletes if you already have a warehouse
"Hire a Purchasing Agent" autocompletes if you use a headhunter
"Earn $100k" not progressing if there's any active loan
Changed some quests not triggering when the player is too advanced in the game
Industry City
Fixed some floating road props
Fixed 4 8th Avenue having the wrong building size (from H1 to I3)
Fixed some players still had buildings owned by Undefined
Added some one-way and do-not-enter traffic signs
Delivery Driver Job
Fixed van blinkers not working correctly
Fixed Ika deliveries including "for sale" versions of some items
Fixed job auto-completing wrongly under some scenarios
Changed objectives panel to open automatically when starting a delivery job
Changed color of GPS guider
Fixed issue where the same address could appear twice
Traffic
Fixed Essentials Appliances parking always full
Fixed parking lane in Industry City intersection not correctly set up
Fixed difficulty entering 23 10th Avenue
Fixed sunken parked vehicles around 10 24th Street
Fixed can't enter drive-in buildings if a cart was parked on the other side
Fixed bridge intersection has long traffic light times
Fixed collision issues when driving Anselmo AF 90 on the new bridge
General Bugs
Fixed Logistics Managers destination list not working when having businesses without names
Fixed employees not resigning after having an unmet demand
Fixed entrance fees being charged twice
Fixed can place items in C2 building corners overlapping the walls
Fixed Steam error when fetching stats causing errors at midnight in-game
Fixed bathroom blur running when it shouldn't
Increased Uncle Fred's dialog volume
Fixed some Store Managers don't have the correct overlay
Made the wholesaler signs click-through to the shelf
Fixed bathroom items not generating dirt during simulation
Fixed Interior Installation Firms installing items with full visual display (even though they are empty)
Fixed returning hand truck to station shows "Unassigned vehicle" notification
Fixed selling certain items in the Interior Designer mode would cause issues
Changed uniform selector in BizMan Settings to appear with a warning when no Uniform Lockers are in the building
Thank you for all the feedback and reports! You've really helped get EA 0.9 ready for launch!
~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team
Changed depots in experimental branch