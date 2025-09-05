 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19870491 Edited 5 September 2025 – 12:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

BIG PATCH TIME

Okay, we wanted to polish a couple things to get the EA 0.9 Experimental Preview finished up, so here we go!

Changelog

Economy

First up, wholesalers now have the "Urgent Delivery" option to bring in an order the next day. This will help when you're in the early game, starting a business in the middle of the week - or if you didn't order enough for the week - or forgot to set your order up before the deadline!

  • Updated some rival businesses

  • Balanced offices

    • Offices are stronger during their ideal hours

    • Rival offices should now more closely match those ideal hours to avoid losing money

  • Fixed base customer multiplier not set up on existing save games, causing low customer spawn

  • Fixed cannot sell items in Interior Designer if your bank balance is negative

  • Added fix to existing save games so Real Estate prices update to the new average prices

  • Fixed businesses suddenly stop getting customers

  • Fixed wholesalers having "shortages" for items they don't have

  • Fixed broken Wine resources cost

Tutorial

We did several small tutorial adjustments, mostly accounting for when you don't follow Fred's advice exactly or do things early!

  • Fixed bug that allowed duplication of Uncle Fred's car if selling before completing the objective

  • Fixed tutorial quest for supermarkets not accepting checkout counter as a point of sales

  • "Rent an office" autocompletes if you already have an HQ

  • "Rent a warehouse" autocompletes if you already have a warehouse

  • "Hire a Purchasing Agent" autocompletes if you use a headhunter

  • "Earn $100k" not progressing if there's any active loan

  • Changed some quests not triggering when the player is too advanced in the game

Industry City

  • Fixed some floating road props

  • Fixed 4 8th Avenue having the wrong building size (from H1 to I3)

  • Fixed some players still had buildings owned by Undefined

  • Added some one-way and do-not-enter traffic signs

Delivery Driver Job

  • Fixed van blinkers not working correctly

  • Fixed Ika deliveries including "for sale" versions of some items

  • Fixed job auto-completing wrongly under some scenarios

  • Changed objectives panel to open automatically when starting a delivery job

  • Changed color of GPS guider

  • Fixed issue where the same address could appear twice

Traffic

  • Fixed Essentials Appliances parking always full

  • Fixed parking lane in Industry City intersection not correctly set up

  • Fixed difficulty entering 23 10th Avenue

  • Fixed sunken parked vehicles around 10 24th Street

  • Fixed can't enter drive-in buildings if a cart was parked on the other side

  • Fixed bridge intersection has long traffic light times

  • Fixed collision issues when driving Anselmo AF 90 on the new bridge

General Bugs

  • Fixed Logistics Managers destination list not working when having businesses without names

  • Fixed employees not resigning after having an unmet demand

  • Fixed entrance fees being charged twice

  • Fixed can place items in C2 building corners overlapping the walls

  • Fixed Steam error when fetching stats causing errors at midnight in-game

  • Fixed bathroom blur running when it shouldn't

  • Increased Uncle Fred's dialog volume

  • Fixed some Store Managers don't have the correct overlay

  • Made the wholesaler signs click-through to the shelf

  • Fixed bathroom items not generating dirt during simulation

  • Fixed Interior Installation Firms installing items with full visual display (even though they are empty)

  • Fixed returning hand truck to station shows "Unassigned vehicle" notification

  • Fixed selling certain items in the Interior Designer mode would cause issues

  • Changed uniform selector in BizMan Settings to appear with a warning when no Uniform Lockers are in the building


    Thank you for all the feedback and reports! You've really helped get EA 0.9 ready for launch!

    ~ Hovgaard Games, and the Big Ambitions Team

