This build has not been seen in a public branch.

BIG PATCH TIME

Okay, we wanted to polish a couple things to get the EA 0.9 Experimental Preview finished up, so here we go!

Changelog

Economy

First up, wholesalers now have the "Urgent Delivery" option to bring in an order the next day. This will help when you're in the early game, starting a business in the middle of the week - or if you didn't order enough for the week - or forgot to set your order up before the deadline!

Updated some rival businesses

Balanced offices Offices are stronger during their ideal hours Rival offices should now more closely match those ideal hours to avoid losing money

Fixed base customer multiplier not set up on existing save games, causing low customer spawn

Fixed cannot sell items in Interior Designer if your bank balance is negative

Added fix to existing save games so Real Estate prices update to the new average prices

Fixed businesses suddenly stop getting customers

Fixed wholesalers having "shortages" for items they don't have

Fixed broken Wine resources cost

Tutorial

We did several small tutorial adjustments, mostly accounting for when you don't follow Fred's advice exactly or do things early!

Fixed bug that allowed duplication of Uncle Fred's car if selling before completing the objective

Fixed tutorial quest for supermarkets not accepting checkout counter as a point of sales

"Rent an office" autocompletes if you already have an HQ

"Rent a warehouse" autocompletes if you already have a warehouse

"Hire a Purchasing Agent" autocompletes if you use a headhunter

"Earn $100k" not progressing if there's any active loan

Changed some quests not triggering when the player is too advanced in the game

Industry City

Fixed some floating road props

Fixed 4 8th Avenue having the wrong building size (from H1 to I3)

Fixed some players still had buildings owned by Undefined

Added some one-way and do-not-enter traffic signs

Delivery Driver Job

Fixed van blinkers not working correctly

Fixed Ika deliveries including "for sale" versions of some items

Fixed job auto-completing wrongly under some scenarios

Changed objectives panel to open automatically when starting a delivery job

Changed color of GPS guider

Fixed issue where the same address could appear twice

Traffic

Fixed Essentials Appliances parking always full

Fixed parking lane in Industry City intersection not correctly set up

Fixed difficulty entering 23 10th Avenue

Fixed sunken parked vehicles around 10 24th Street

Fixed can't enter drive-in buildings if a cart was parked on the other side

Fixed bridge intersection has long traffic light times

Fixed collision issues when driving Anselmo AF 90 on the new bridge

General Bugs