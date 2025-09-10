Hello Riftbreakers!

The Riftbreaker Experimental Update, September 10th, 2025. EXE: 1096 DATA: 727 Changelog:

Factory buildings will now correctly display their production values if the building produces "fractions" of resources. For example - Carbonium Factory Level 2 produced 1.5 carbonium per second - the tooltip will now show the correct value.



Improved multiplayer gameplay performance - we added a set of low level engine improvements that should improve CPU performance. This will primarily affect low-end CPUs. This change is barely noticeable on machines with above recommended CPU specs.



Changed the Prime Rift Station activation attack wave composition. Reduced the wave congestion to improve performance and gameplay pacing.



Changed the final attack wave in the Heart of the Swamp DLC - replaced some weak enemies with fewer strong enemy units to improve performance.



Survival Mode - biocache respawn mechanic is now silent (does not include an on-screen notification) and spawns biome-appropriate biocaches.



Removed laser pointers from the Mortar when using the charged shot.



Added a glow effect to the Laser muzzle to improve the visual effect of the beam.



The fireflies random event weather has been changed to be a bit brighter.



Redesigned the "Report a Bug" menu screen. It now features a larger title and a smaller text box size. Changed the description for the "Report a Bug" in-game menu screen.



Changed the weather effects for the super moon event.



Reworked the prologue objective markers to use the new dynamic marker color system. The objective marker colors in-game, on the minmap, and on the HUD should now match.



Changed the volcanic rock rain event - added a new effect for big meteor explosions, added a small amount of resource drops from each bomb.



Changed the meteor shower event - added a new explosion effect for small meteors, reduced camera shake, increased burning radius, and added a small amount of resource drops from meteors.



Added Chinese localization to the Report a Bug screen.



Changed the Heavy Plasma projectile visual effects - shorter and smaller trail, sharp sparks.



Added resin tree tiles to the Fungal Forest mission generator script.



Added resin tree tiles to the Fungal Plateau mission in the Heart of the Swamp campaign.



Implemented the "server_rcon_password" console command. It allows you to set up a password for remote control of your server via console commands. Here's how it works:



By default, the "server_rcon_password" is empty. When there is no password set up, clients can't run console commands on the server.

The host sets up the password by typing in: set server_rcon_password XYZ, where XYZ is the password you want. The client must enter the exact same command to be able to run remote commands on the server.

If both the host and the client entered the password, the client can now run commands remotely using the "rcon" command. For example, if the client wants to enable God Mode on the server, the command will look like this: rcon cheat_god_mode 1.





Added an option to change the user display name by clicking on the name bar at the top of the menu screen.



Added sound effects for many elements in the in-game UI. (Skills and consumables items, crafted item popups, back/cancel buttons, disassembly selection, etc.)



Fixed liquid resource requirement for the Rift Station activation procedure. It now requires liquid resources to be properly stored before the procedure starts.



Fixed research requirements for Armory Levels 4 and 5. Previously, they required the HQ building, levels 3 and 4 - now they require the Armory building, levels 3 and 4.



Fixed a typo in the English description of one of the plants.



Fixed a very rare game progression bug where if a user destroyed the Rift Station when the objective to "step onto the Rift Station to initiate its check procedure" was active, then the game progression would be broken.



Fixed "Run Robot, Run!" achievement progress tracking in single-player game modes.



Fixed animation scale issues for the Power Well mesh.



Fixed animation issues in the Portal Bomb Tower mesh that caused black polygons to appear.



Fixed animation issues in the Liquid Compressor mesh that caused black polygons to appear.



Fixed GUI screen stretching issues on Widescreen displays in several screens (like the new Mission Generator screen, for example).



Removed the outdated "Armory building limit increase" award from higher-tier Armory research items. Removed the mention of the limit increase from the tech description.



Fixed issues that caused Crystal Walls not to rebuild automatically from ruins.



Fixed a crash in extractor.lua that occurred when an event arrived after its owner's death.



Introduced a number of fixes for the Pipe system.



Fixed an issue that caused only one size of floor tiles to appear in the Build Menu.



Fixed a crash caused by the minimap.



Fixed issues with the 'Remove From Research and Add To Research' buttons availability.



Fixed a crash in PauseSystem.



Liquid resource icon will no longer display on buildings with liquid storage.



User-selected minimap filter toggles should now persist through game loads and map changes.



Fixed a bug that caused the mission status to flip from "Win" to "Lose" in some situations.



Fixed an issue that caused the research requirements in the Research Tree to display incorrectly.



Fixed the display of the "unlocks" tooltip for completing a research item.



Fixed missing building icons on the Statistics Screen.



Damaged buildings will now disappear from the minimap when they are repaired (with the 'damaged buildings' filter toggle active).



Underground treasures will no longer spawn underneath resource deposits.



Fixed objective markers in the "Destroy Plutrodon Nests" random event objective.



Added missing scroll bars to the Journal Screen.



Fixed a crash caused by text overflow on the "Report a Bug" screen.



Fixed "dedicated server" translation in Russian language.



Fixed errors with the behavior of the 'Continue Game' menu button.



Fixed a dodge roll bug that caused players to teleport if they weren't in motion while activating the skill.



Fixed an error that caused the Garlimonium fruit to disappear while carrying sometimes.



Here is the changelog for the latest patch. We have not seen any significant problems on the experimental branch, so it is time for an update on the main branch. Give the changelog a read - we have managed to fix quite a lot of problems with this one!Thank you for all the feedback so far, keep it coming!EXOR Studios