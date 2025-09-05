-added 5 Steam achievements (more will follow)
-decreased tank speed from 900 -> 800
-tanks sometimes doing no damage should normally be fixed
-fixed t-shirt bug with underwear
-fixed and improved skinning of templar tabard
-fixed all templar items Steam inventory icons
Version 0.1.3.165 - First 5 Steam achievements & Hotfix
