 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19869971 Edited 5 September 2025 – 11:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-added 5 Steam achievements (more will follow)

-decreased tank speed from 900 -> 800
-tanks sometimes doing no damage should normally be fixed

-fixed t-shirt bug with underwear
-fixed and improved skinning of templar tabard
-fixed all templar items Steam inventory icons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link