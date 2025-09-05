New Features
In-game Auto-Save
Progress is automatically saved every 5 minutes.
Auto-save also triggers when returning to the title screen or exiting the game.
Gameplay Adjustments
Archer: Improved stat growth for Precise Shot.
Removed the block level cap (previously capped at Lv.10).
Building construction no longer requires waiting time.
UI Improvements
Upgrade buttons will highlight automatically when resources are sufficient (can be toggled in Options).
Added a Talent View Button inside the game for quick access.
Refined parts of the interface for clearer and more intuitive display.
