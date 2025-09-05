 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19869907 Edited 5 September 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • In-game Auto-Save

    • Progress is automatically saved every 5 minutes.

    • Auto-save also triggers when returning to the title screen or exiting the game.

Gameplay Adjustments

  • Archer: Improved stat growth for Precise Shot.

  • Removed the block level cap (previously capped at Lv.10).

  • Building construction no longer requires waiting time.

UI Improvements

  • Upgrade buttons will highlight automatically when resources are sufficient (can be toggled in Options).

  • Added a Talent View Button inside the game for quick access.

  • Refined parts of the interface for clearer and more intuitive display.

