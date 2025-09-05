Fixed a crash that could occur when saving/loading while viewing database data.

Fixed an issue where ColorRect nodes prevented screen effects from displaying properly.

Fixed a bug where hit detection would not work when multiple HitArea nodes existed and their child CollisionShape2D counts were different.

Fixed an error message that would appear when transitioning to a scene containing SimpleGauge or ImageGauge.

Fixed a bug where the ignore button could become linked when rearranging actions after adding a new one.