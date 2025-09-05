 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19869822 Edited 5 September 2025 – 10:59:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when saving/loading while viewing database data.

  • Fixed an issue where ColorRect nodes prevented screen effects from displaying properly.

  • Fixed a bug where hit detection would not work when multiple HitArea nodes existed and their child CollisionShape2D counts were different.

  • Fixed an error message that would appear when transitioning to a scene containing SimpleGauge or ImageGauge.

  • Fixed a bug where the ignore button could become linked when rearranging actions after adding a new one.

  • Updated several translations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2987181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link