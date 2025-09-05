Level Editor
- Due to popular demand, a level editor has been added so players can design their own levels.
- To ensure its price isn't added to the cost of the base game, it will be released as a separate DLC from the main game. But don't worry! The level editor will be very affordable. Plus, you can get a 20% discount on it thanks to the Lovux Complete Bundle!
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58192/
- If you encounter any bugs in the level editor, please report them to us. We want to provide you with a bug-free level editor.
Gameplay Updates
- All game and puzzle mechanics were designed from scratch.
- Mechanics that made it difficult to apply the solution, even after you had already solved the level in your mind, were removed from the game.
- Mechanics that interact with each other have been improved.
- Entire level design has been redone from scratch, and the difficulty of the levels has been adjusted based to a more accurate difficulty curve.
Visual Updates
- The old, boring 3D art style, which was visually appealing but made puzzles difficult to understand, has been removed. We've completely renewed the game's entire art style, staying true to a clean and minimalist design.
- The level opening and closing animations have been remake to match the game's new art style.
- A setting that allows you to turn grids on or off has been added to the in-game menu.
- The old, bad level selection interface has been renewed.
- The game icon has been redesigned.
- Display support has been added for non-16:9 resolutions.
Accessibility Updates
- The repetitive animations that made you wait when resetting a level no longer play, and level resets are now instant.
- To help you undo any mistaken moves, an undo feature with unlimited uses has now been added. You can even undo your reset!
- Gamepad support that works with all types of gamepads has been added.
- Dynamic in-game button prompts based on the input device being used have been added.
- Sound and music options have been separated, and you can now control both of them from the in-game menu.
- The game is now significantly more optimized and runs much better than before.
Steam Updates
- Lovux is now Steam Deck Verified and also fully compatible with SteamOS.
- Old achievements have been completely revamped and are now included in the in-game menu, allowing you to easily track your progress. But don't worry, you won't lose any of your achievements.
- The visuals on the Steam page have been redesigned.
- The descriptions on the Steam page have been translated into a total of 29 languages.
- If you want to play the old version of the game, in your Steam Library, right-click on Lovux and select "Properties..." from the bottom of the pop-up menu. In the window that opens, go to the "Betas" tab on the left, then choose the beta named "legacy" from the list. Steam will then update the game to this version.
Other Updates
- Lovux is now on Google Play Store and Apple App Store!
- You can listen Lovux's soundtracks on Spotify!
To celebrate the major update, Lovux and Quadrata will be 50% off for the next 2 weeks.
Don't forget to leave a review for Lovux and Lovux Level Editor on Steam!
Thanks to your support, we will continue making new puzzles!
With love,
Mindlabor
