The below settings have been tested to ensure stable performance under the minimum system specifications.
Minimum System Requirements and In-Game Settings
Minimum System Requirements
OS: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: RTX 2060 Super (8 GB)
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)
In-Game Settings
Maximum Frame Rate: 30 FPS
Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS
Upscaling Quality: Performance
Graphics Quality: Medium
Shadows: Medium
Textures: Medium
Global Illumination: Medium
Bloom: Medium
Motion Blur: Medium
In-Game Performance
Resolution: Runs at 30 FPS in a 1920×1080 environment.
Recommended System Requirements and In-Game Settings
Recommended System Requirements
OS: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)
Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: RTX 3080
DirectX: Version 12
Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)
In-Game Settings
Resolution: 2560×1440*
Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS
Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS
Upscaling Quality: Balanced
Graphics Quality: High
Shadows: High
Textures: High
Global Illumination: High
Bloom: High
Motion Blur: High
In-Game Performance
Resolution: Runs at 60 FPS in a 2560x1440* environment.
*May not be selectable depending on your setup.
Please note that the frame rate may drop during certain cutscenes.
Frame rate is variable and capped at the listed value. It may drop when multiple effects overlap or under heavy load.
Changed files in this update