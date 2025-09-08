The below settings have been tested to ensure stable performance under the minimum system specifications.

Minimum System Requirements and In-Game Settings

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2060 Super (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)

In-Game Settings

Maximum Frame Rate: 30 FPS

Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS

Upscaling Quality: Performance

Graphics Quality: Medium

Shadows: Medium

Textures: Medium

Global Illumination: Medium

Bloom: Medium

Motion Blur: Medium

In-Game Performance

Resolution: Runs at 30 FPS in a 1920×1080 environment.

Recommended System Requirements and In-Game Settings

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows® 10 / Windows® 11 (64-bit OS required)

Processor: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 3080

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space (SSD recommended)

In-Game Settings

Resolution: 2560×1440*

Maximum Frame Rate: 60 FPS

Anti-Aliasing Method: DLSS

Upscaling Quality: Balanced

Graphics Quality: High

Shadows: High

Textures: High

Global Illumination: High

Bloom: High

Motion Blur: High

In-Game Performance

Resolution: Runs at 60 FPS in a 2560x1440* environment.

*May not be selectable depending on your setup.



Please note that the frame rate may drop during certain cutscenes.

Frame rate is variable and capped at the listed value. It may drop when multiple effects overlap or under heavy load.