Hi everyone 👋

We’re excited to share the biggest update to PeakPals so far!



✨ What’s new:

Climb extended up to 2500 meters – fresh, rage-inducing sections full of new obstacles.

Streamlined single-player experience – old experimental mechanics like puzzles, weapons, and items have been removed. PeakPals now focuses entirely on what it does best: a pure, rage-inducing precision platformer for solo play.

Improved gameplay flow – smoother controls, better pacing, new types of traps and challenges.

General fixes and optimizations – making the climb feel fair (but still painful 😅).

💡 Why the change?

PeakPals was always meant to be a tough but fun precision platformer. Community feedback made it clear: the game shines most when it focuses on timing, accuracy, and the thrill of climbing higher and higher. This update brings that vision to life.

⚡ What’s next?

We’ve started working on restoring multiplayer, and it will launch together with the game’s full release out of Early Access in the upcoming update. Stay tuned!

Thank you so much for supporting the game, streaming it, and raging with us 🙏 We can’t wait to see how high you’ll climb after this update!