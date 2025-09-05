- Added profile screen between start menu and the gameplay.
- Migrated the cutscene from the launch of the game to in between the start menu and the new profile menu
- Added unavailable but selectable profile menu option "Drone customization"
- Added unavailable but selectable profile menu option "Ship customization"
- Added available profile menu option "Research" (but unavailable tech is present)
- Added available profile menu option "Leaderboard" - this is the previous "Highscore" in the start menu.
- Added "Controls" menu in the start menu.
- Added tractor beam effect when asteroid fragments are close to the ship and near pickup.
- Added asteroid icons top mid next to counters to visibly show the player what resources they are collecting.
- Added fragment icons in the research screen on each individual tech to properly showcase the cost and to allow it to match the in-game resource icons.
- When you now prematurely exit the game by mini menu, the resources allocated up to that point will be added to your resources pool in the profile menu
Stay safe and drift proper!
Changed files in this update