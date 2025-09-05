 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19869656 Edited 5 September 2025 – 11:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch includes:

  • Added profile screen between start menu and the gameplay.
  • Migrated the cutscene from the launch of the game to in between the start menu and the new profile menu
  • Added unavailable but selectable profile menu option "Drone customization"
  • Added unavailable but selectable profile menu option "Ship customization"
  • Added available profile menu option "Research" (but unavailable tech is present)
  • Added available profile menu option "Leaderboard" - this is the previous "Highscore" in the start menu.
  • Added "Controls" menu in the start menu.
  • Added tractor beam effect when asteroid fragments are close to the ship and near pickup.
  • Added asteroid icons top mid next to counters to visibly show the player what resources they are collecting.
  • Added fragment icons in the research screen on each individual tech to properly showcase the cost and to allow it to match the in-game resource icons.
  • When you now prematurely exit the game by mini menu, the resources allocated up to that point will be added to your resources pool in the profile menu


Stay safe and drift proper!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3457642
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3457643
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link