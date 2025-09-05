Fixed a problem where the enemy levels in infinite dungeon would be wrong after loading a saved game and descending
Fixed tooltips of healing skills to show the scaled amount correctly
Fixed a bug where +healing could be applied twice if both skill payloads had healing
Fixed the tooltip when items have multiple sources of the same trait
Added sorting of stats on item tooltip for more consistent presentation
Changed the enemy composition of the Shady Merchant fight
Rage skill bonus changed from Armor Total to Armor
Fury primary now grants use of 1H Axe
Increased cooldowns on orc healing
Changed enemy logic around removing Burn
Afraid condition changed to hostile
Savant's armor set is now Savantine
Saved games are now sorted by timestamp
Fixed mutants not getting mutations when loading from save
Comparison tooltips now indicate which is the equipped item
Enemies in boss fights should not try to sound the alarm
Unified colors used to represent XP
