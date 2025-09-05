Fixed a problem where the enemy levels in infinite dungeon would be wrong after loading a saved game and descending

Fixed tooltips of healing skills to show the scaled amount correctly

Fixed a bug where +healing could be applied twice if both skill payloads had healing

Fixed the tooltip when items have multiple sources of the same trait

Added sorting of stats on item tooltip for more consistent presentation

Changed the enemy composition of the Shady Merchant fight

Rage skill bonus changed from Armor Total to Armor

Fury primary now grants use of 1H Axe

Increased cooldowns on orc healing

Changed enemy logic around removing Burn

Afraid condition changed to hostile

Savant's armor set is now Savantine

Saved games are now sorted by timestamp

Fixed mutants not getting mutations when loading from save

Comparison tooltips now indicate which is the equipped item

Enemies in boss fights should not try to sound the alarm

Unified colors used to represent XP