Two weeks have passed since Ways of Alchemy launched, and we want to thank everyone who has joined us on this journey. Your reviews, feedback and bug reports have been invaluable in helping us improve the game.

We'll be honest - our launch was rougher than we hoped on the technical side. Since release, we've pushed 7 patches and 8 hotfixes to address the most critical issues. We're committed to improving the game with weekly updates over the coming weeks.

Right now, we're focused on technical fixes and balance improvements, but we're also preparing a content update with new features. Stay tuned for more details!

If you've been enjoying Ways of Alchemy and want to support us further, please consider leaving a review. Every review matters for an indie project like ours, and honest feedback helps us prioritize future improvements. Whether your experience has been smooth or bumpy, sharing it makes a real difference.

What's Fixed & Improved: