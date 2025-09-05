Two weeks have passed since Ways of Alchemy launched, and we want to thank everyone who has joined us on this journey. Your reviews, feedback and bug reports have been invaluable in helping us improve the game.
We'll be honest - our launch was rougher than we hoped on the technical side. Since release, we've pushed 7 patches and 8 hotfixes to address the most critical issues. We're committed to improving the game with weekly updates over the coming weeks.
Right now, we're focused on technical fixes and balance improvements, but we're also preparing a content update with new features. Stay tuned for more details!
If you've been enjoying Ways of Alchemy and want to support us further, please consider leaving a review. Every review matters for an indie project like ours, and honest feedback helps us prioritize future improvements. Whether your experience has been smooth or bumpy, sharing it makes a real difference.
What's Fixed & Improved:
Adventurers Guild now sells various carcasses obtained from expeditions. If you need just one specific animal carcass for a potion, you can now buy it from someone who's already made the trip instead of organizing a full expedition.
Simplified "Shores of the World Ending" expedition — you can now supply your adventurer with sufficient food from the start, without wasting one of your reinforcement opportunities on sending food.
Beloved: Ritual bug fix — ritual now correctly removes the "hireling" property and adds "high servant". The character who underwent the ritual will continue working and going on expeditions purely out of enthusiasm.
If you performed the ritual before the fix, just send your under-enchanted companion home to sleep. After resting, they'll return with the correct parameters.
Fixed bottom panel display on narrow horizontal resolutions (such as 4:3 and 5:4 screen ratios) — all elements now fit properly without overlapping.
Changed files in this update