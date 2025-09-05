This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Summary

Just a simple hotfix to two introduced bugs with the latest patch, but also solved some other older bugs, and added a camera-shake toggle in settings.

Quality of Life

Added a toggle to disable / enable camera-shaking-effects.

Balancing

Changed Flash Surge of speed duration: 4 -> 10 -> 12, to now 4 -> 8 -> 12.

Enemies “small towers” get larger collide boxes (i.e. larger hit area you can hit). - Sometimes it felt like an ability (more visible with straight flying abilities like firebolt) should register a hit, when they didn’t.

Other

Skuld visual effect no longer follows player.

Bugs

Fixed bugs

I have found and fixed at least one place where one of these bugs enters. But in the worst case, there were even more places the bug sneaks in that I have missed, so maybe a bit misleading with "Bug fixes".

If you toggle Vibrant colours on/off in main-menu, so did they actually disable them in main-menu, which last large patch was aiming to make them never to disable it in main-menu (keep the fancy text).

Flash SurgeOfSpeed - had sometimes weird duration.

Flash Recharge - Was broken.

Interacting with building-UI & “placing building-UI” sometimes made a description of a previous item when you hover over another one - I thought I solved it last by forcing it behind a lock. But apparently Unity (the game engine) is doing whacky call-order stuff with things (even if they are called on the main thread)

Upgrades in progress don't always cancel when the building is destroyed - and with following errors (missing icon, incorrect labels, etc).

One bug I haven’t noticed, but it must have been with since the beginning of time - If you close the level-up window before you get a full set of new cards, it will stop, so when you open the window next time so won’t you have a full batch.





Elusive Bugs

These are reported issues that I haven’t been able to reproduce. I’m sorry if you’re still encountering them. Since I believe these bugs aren’t critical, I have set them aside for now but I am keeping an eye open for them to identify the conditions under which they occur.

I really appreciate any help in tracking them down! So if you experience one of these issues, please share the details of when it occurs, especially the steps you took and any patterns you noticed (for example, it happens when doing A after B). Your feedback helps me work toward a bug-free game.