- Fixed bug where some goblin armor pieces failed to drop from a goblin monster
- New icons for the goblin armor
- Armor set bonus for the goblin armor (and goblin weapons)
- Improved tooltip - it can now show cooldown reduction and thorns as a stat.
Version 0.4.4
