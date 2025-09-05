 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19869474 Edited 5 September 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed bug where some goblin armor pieces failed to drop from a goblin monster
  • New icons for the goblin armor
  • Armor set bonus for the goblin armor (and goblin weapons)
  • Improved tooltip - it can now show cooldown reduction and thorns as a stat.

Changed files in this update

