Thanks to you, we have come this far, and Ammo and Oxygen have been released!

Thank you for your support, feedback, and comments! We are very excited and dedicated to making the game better with each update.

Changelog for Version 1.0

Changes and Improvements:

- Added the final level and story slides.

- Reduced the difficulty of the swamps, bunker, and medical laboratory.

- Increased the chances of finding shops and secret rooms in levels.

- Added a tutorial hint about the Fear effect and a hint regarding destructible objects.

- In cooperative mode, the icons for other active interactions are no longer hidden, as multiple players can interact with them simultaneously.

- Now, with the Delivery Service powerup, there will always be loot in the boxes.

- Now, when the ammo store is empty, a large icon indicating the absence of ammo will also be displayed in the current weapon section.

- Added black-yellow stripes and green arrows to improve the visibility of certain obstacles and passages.

- Updated and enhanced the sound effects for monsters and the interface windows.

- Improved the display of shields on monsters with the corresponding ability.

- Enhanced the shop interface for better clarity.

- Improved loading screen animations.

- Enhanced the biomass graphics on the reactor level floor.

- Improved optimization and stability of the game.



Fixes:

- Fixed bugs causing rare spawns to not appear in most underground levels.

- Fixed a bug preventing the new achievement for spending credits from functioning.

- Fixed a bug where keybindings were not saving in the game.

- Fixed a bug that caused training models in the shooting range to disappear.

- Fixed some passages and doorways where large monsters could become stuck.

- Fixed a bug where liquids were not appearing on certain floor surfaces.

- Fixed a bug where the icon for absence of ammo did not disappear when picking up ammo.

- Fixed a bug that caused a micro-pause during monster explosions.

- Fixed a bug in cooperative mode where the night could be skipped with dead players, as well as a bug where oxygen was only deducted from one player.

- Fixed a bug in cooperative gameplay where flashlights for other players did not turn off when changing levels, often leading to unnecessary battery drain during the day.

- Fixed a bug where the attracting monster would try to pull the wrong player in cooperative mode.

- Fixed a bug where the mini-boss of the small monster did not differ significantly from the regular version.

- Fixed issues related to objects and monsters having sounds that were too quiet or missing entirely.

- Fixed some bugs related to overlapping rooms.

- Fixed a bug where the stun radius for monsters in close combat was too large.

- Fixed a bug where the percent symbol was not displayed in the French version of the game.

- Fixed music transition issues.

- Fixed minor visual and collider bugs.