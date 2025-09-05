1. County Academy opened: Offer Literary, Military, Business, or Arts classes to boost county residents’ attributes (especially civilian-born children). Effects take years and consume county funds. Build a scholarly hub or a martial stronghold!

2. Assign tutors to Princes: Appoint a Grand Preceptor for the Crown Prince and Lecturers for Princes. Teachers come from officials of rank three or above. Imperial decrees may assign tutors, or players can assign them manually. Tutors increase Princes’ attribute growth. Clan tutors gain extra benefits: favor, promotion, easier audiences, and title grants upon the Prince’s ascension. Beware: tutors may be affected if a Prince rebels.

3. Grant titles to Imperial Consorts: Customize titles or use random ones.

4. Resist vassal captures: Deploy family private soldiers to fight back.

5. Rescue captured clan members: If negotiation fails, send private soldiers to rescue them.

6. New Estates: Increased chance of appearing.

7. Estate management: Manually assign laborers and slaves, recruit or dismiss household servants, hire shop assistants.

8. City panel improvements: Hovering shows vacant official positions; no need to open city panel.

9. Marriage proposals: Incoming clan members now display age.

10. Bug fixes: Fallen clan icons now gray out immediately.

11. Bug fixes: Automatically titled military officers are now recorded in life chronicles and achievements.

12. Bug fixes: Giving royal items now consumes them correctly.

13. Bug fixes: Female heirs no longer marry out.

14. UI fixes: Corrected display issues.

15. Loading tips: Added gameplay hints.

16. Birth records: Both parents now recorded in life chronicles for later use.

17. New emperor optimization: Relationships between clans and the new royal family are now more reasonable.