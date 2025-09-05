This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Wilson's supporters !

After 6 years from the last update and 9 years since the begining of the first beta, here comes a new updated media for Wilson Chronicles. Wilson Chronicles is NOT dead ! Build 2019.4219.3.1 BETA still available but devtest version exist (Build 2025.6351.5.09 BETA), available on property of the game with more bugs, contents & fix !

Training

Introduction

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Update Summary :

GENERAL : *Adding new weapon model for axe

*Fixing for Mp5/Egon/G36c/Ak47

*Adding new texture model for 357

*Fixing Ironsight

*Adding Osprey Helicopter

*Adding new sounds for weapons

*Adding specular effect for all weapons

*Adding new props models

*Deleting useless content from Half-Life 2

*Adding more languages

*Engine Bugs Resolved & Network Improvements

*Wilson Chronicles don't need SDK Base 2013 for working and size of the game is less high than the past

LEVELS



Training (wc_training) :



*Unfinished map but this map will purpose another hazard course



Introduction (wc_intro1) :



*Fixing lightmap/player clipping/props

*Updating exterior area

*Adding secret room



Introduction (wc_intro2) :



*Fixing dustclouad/intro duration

*Updating bridge and roads texture

*Adding more displacements/details



Chapter 1 (wc_01) :



*Fixing bugs/glitch

*Updating displacements/exterior area

*Adding space & more details



Chapter 2 (wc_02) :



*Fixing bugs/player clipping/projected texture

*Updating area (more space)



Chapter 3 (wc_03) :



*Fixing bugs/player clipping

*Updating interior area (map is extented)

*Adding new battle zone



Chapter 4 (wc_04) :



*Fixing bugs

*Updating interior area (more space, multiple ways)



Chapter 5 (wc05) :



*Fixing bugs/player clipping/colision models

*Adding new interior & exterior zone

*Adding music



Chapter 6 (wc_06) :



*Updating interior area

*Updating gunfight

*Updating exterieur area (skybox, env_light)

*Adding music & m60 turret



Chapter 7 (wc_07) :



*Updating exterior area (skybox, env_light)



Chapter 8 (wc_08) :



*Playable in console but unfinished map



Chapter 9/10 (wc_09 & wc_10) : *Playable in console but unfinished maps

We have a lot more improvement such as improved models and textures, a lot of maps are extented and they have better story telling events. Workshop working with devtest version !

PS : You can found secret room on first map on appart of player.



And finally, since you love us ... Don't hesitate to vote for us and follow us on our Facebook page and our community group ;)

Thank you very much for all your support, it really is our greatest motivation :)

Guns & Crowbars,