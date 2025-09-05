Build 0.2.0 release

Create a fresh save file, or you'll experience bugs!

Skill Cards:

Merge Cards:

Enemy Visuals:

Settings:

Additions and Fixes:

Adjusted the temp at which the run gets harder: max enemy count, spawn rate, health growth and more. Now the growth is smoother.



Added 2 new enemies that will replace 2 default enemies later in the game. They're basically stronger and faster. Added that so Player constantly gets new enemies.



Changed Explosive enemies damage amount and spawn rate. Now they deal less damage to enemies and Player. Sometimes they were dealing too much and one-shoting Player with 160 hp.



Adjusted enemy health and damage scaling.



Added color mix to the Player's bullet, depending the active Merge cards.



Visuals for Player's teleportation and Utility Shield have been changed.



Now if Player interacts with animals in the hub, they will spawn hearts. Idk, I was bored one evening and added this.



Added a small animation to buttons in Main Menu. Planning to rework the whole menu soon.



Added some prompts to different menus.



Replaced the cursor in the game. Now it will change depending on the area it's pointing at.



All new skills and state are added to the Death Screen damage chart, and it will show all sources at the same time.



Death Screen damage chart now counts DPS for each source depending on the time it was obtained, instead of the total time spent in the run. Just for more precise numbers.



Started working on big performance fixes. There's a lot to optimize, but hopefully the game runs smoother now. (Also bumped into some bottlenecks with Unity Engine, and that's not good)



FIXED: Push circle on level up wasn't pushing enemies when they were attacking at the same time.



FIXED: UI had scaling problems with lower resolutions.



FIXED: Some effects, that were supposed to activate on enemy death, weren't working properly.



FIXED: Fixed my sanity with Death Stranding 2 after playing Dark Souls 2 (This souls is not great...)



FIXED: Enemies had incorrect timing with their attacks. Now melee enemies are a bit more dangerous because it's fixed.



FIXED: some effects were causing problems, when there are no enemies on the map.



FIXED: Loading the save file, if the Player was currently in the middle of the run, was causing bugs.



FIXED: Sometimes the second Mini Boss wasn't spawning at all.



FIXED: The wall, created by first Mini Boss and stone golem later in the game was causing the Player to become stuck.



FIXED: Enemy projectiles were launching with different speed from the same type of enemies.



here. Previous update was released quite a while ago, so first of all I will say that future updates will come out faster. I went over different mechanics and ideas to add, but a lot of them didn't really work with the current direction of the game. Anyway, I will point out main features of the update, and then list all additional stuff.Brought back skill cards with a lot of rework and additions to them. Now there are 6 different elements: Fire, Ice, Lightning, Necromancy, Death and Blood. Each element has unique effects, active states to apply on the enemies and 4 active skills. In total:new skill cards andactive skills. These cards will be in the default pool of cards, but Player needs to grab the first card of the element to unlock the whole tree. Besides increasing skill damage, elemental cards will also increase Weapon's stats. In Short:- Attack Speed / Bullet Speed,- Critical Chance / Critical Damage,- Projectiles / Bounce,- Damage Resist / Dodge,- Bullet Damage / Bullet Size,- Max Health / Health Regeneration. These cards can be viewed in game when you collect them, and they work the same as Weapon cards with rewards on collecting 3, 6, and 9 cards in each element. New Active Skills are obtainable from these rewards.In addition to Skill cards, I addedcards. These are cards that will add unique properties, additions and behavior to the Bullet. They range from making the bullet apply elemental states, to changes of it's fly pattern. To get Merge cards, Player first needs to meet it's requirements. There are 6 types of Merge cards, just like the amount of elements, and each type has 3 tiers. So to obtain for example first Merge card of Fire, Player needs to have Tag "Attack Speed" on level 3, and Tag "Fire" on level 3 (Tier 1 - 3/3, Tier 2 - 6/6, Tier 3 - 9/9). After meeting the requirements, they will be added to the pool of cards.I managed to find a talented pixel artist for my game. For now, only the default enemies have been reworked with new sprites, excluding the stone golem and cavalry knight. Expect more changes to all visuals, including UI.Added a simple settings window with a selection of resolution, cursor scale, crosshair variants and volume sliders. I already started to make new settings options, such us the ability to change the opacity of elements in game and custom color filters.That's it for the big changes. I believe if I will polish the balance of new skill cards and add an upgrade options for them, the combat mechanics will be finished for the most part. Please contact me if you have some ideas or want to point out any bugs. Now for additional changes.