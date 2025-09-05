Server Maintenance - September 5th
Asia Server Time: 17:15 - 18:15
UTC Time: 09:15 - 10:15
Optimizations
Peak System now displays total attribute summaries.
Peak attributes now apply to non-seasonal characters (tentative).
Infinite Cube: Combining Insight Tomes ↔ Extreme Potions no longer distinguishes between bound/unbound items.
Bug Fixes
Fixed text description of Golem Holy Grail to correctly state 9 seconds (actual effect was always 9s).
Other
Treasure Shop - Popular Recommendations added dynamic emotes: Wooden Fish / Minotaur.
