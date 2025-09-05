 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19869196 Edited 5 September 2025 – 10:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Server Maintenance - September 5th
Asia Server Time: 17:15 - 18:15
UTC Time: 09:15 - 10:15

Optimizations

  • Peak System now displays total attribute summaries.

  • Peak attributes now apply to non-seasonal characters (tentative).

  • Infinite Cube: Combining Insight TomesExtreme Potions no longer distinguishes between bound/unbound items.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed text description of Golem Holy Grail to correctly state 9 seconds (actual effect was always 9s).

Other

  • Treasure Shop - Popular Recommendations added dynamic emotes: Wooden Fish / Minotaur.

