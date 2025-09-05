Dear Pilots,
In this update, we’ve made a special upgrade to the Green Wings aircraft!
It now offers a completely new flying experience:
✨ Greatly improved maneuverability — much more agile and precise than the starter model
⚡ Faster fuel recovery — get back into the skies quicker
🛡 Reduced armor — a trade-off made for extreme performance
This upgraded Green Wings may feel a bit “fragile” for beginners,
but in the hands of skilled players, it will surely become a true blade of the skies.
Give it a try!
Changed files in this update