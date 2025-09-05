 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19869149 Edited 5 September 2025 – 12:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Pilots,

In this update, we’ve made a special upgrade to the Green Wings aircraft!
It now offers a completely new flying experience:

Greatly improved maneuverability — much more agile and precise than the starter model
Faster fuel recovery — get back into the skies quicker
🛡 Reduced armor — a trade-off made for extreme performance

This upgraded Green Wings may feel a bit “fragile” for beginners,
but in the hands of skilled players, it will surely become a true blade of the skies.

Give it a try!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2597502
DLC 3945990 Depot 3945990
