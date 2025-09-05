 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19869050 Edited 5 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog



Game


🚀 Features


  • (Character) Added playable Base Mesh 2.0 (still WIP)
  • (Dialogs) Added dialog system starting with usage in FreeH
  • (Maker) Show butt physics configuration when available (Hips category)
  • (Maker) Added nose overlay support


🐛 Bug Fixes


  • (UI) Finishing H no longer hides bottom left buttons
  • (Shaders) Fur shader now works again
  • (Love Suite) Resolved case where partners navigation breaks if you stand on taller surfaces
  • (UI) Scrolling speed is no longer very slow again
  • (UI) Studio object FK group title text is no longer too small
  • (Overlays) Resolved case where some overlays wouldn't be applied when switching base mesh
  • (FreeH) H Clothing UI no longer breaks if any of the participants have an empty name
  • (Maker) Resolved case where objects for an incompatible base mesh would still show up

Windows Depot 2109751
Linux Depot 2109752
