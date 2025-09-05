Changelog
Game
🚀 Features
- (Character) Added playable Base Mesh 2.0 (still WIP)
- (Dialogs) Added dialog system starting with usage in FreeH
- (Maker) Show butt physics configuration when available (Hips category)
- (Maker) Added nose overlay support
🐛 Bug Fixes
- (UI) Finishing H no longer hides bottom left buttons
- (Shaders) Fur shader now works again
- (Love Suite) Resolved case where partners navigation breaks if you stand on taller surfaces
- (UI) Scrolling speed is no longer very slow again
- (UI) Studio object FK group title text is no longer too small
- (Overlays) Resolved case where some overlays wouldn't be applied when switching base mesh
- (FreeH) H Clothing UI no longer breaks if any of the participants have an empty name
- (Maker) Resolved case where objects for an incompatible base mesh would still show up
