OVERVIEW

Over the course of the last several months, we have been hard at work building and adjusting the game in a way which will make it even more enjoyable and bringing about a fitting 'end' to our short narrative.The final section of our story is now out! This includes new levels and more content for you to play around in our sandbox environments with. This also includes a new spell and some new foes to fight!Following feedback, we have made adjustments to the game such as including the option to toggle how telekinisis functions within the settings menu. Alongside this, we have tweaked physics (But still keeping the funny 'broken physics' moments) for the better. Moreover, Dropdown menus have been included to replace the 'tick' options for easier readability.Across the entire game, there have been several key areas we have been working on to make sure the experience is smooth.Following our launch, we aim to support the game by providing fixes to any major bugs or issues people come across (including ourselves). We hope you enjoy the game and look out for announcements on what we will be working on next!