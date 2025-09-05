 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19868984 Edited 5 September 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug that caused the tutorial restart option window to appear even in games created in the current version.

  • Fixed a bug that caused employees not to function correctly.

  • Fixed a visual bug that caused the old bed visuals to appear for a moment when loading an online game.

  • Fixed a bug that caused new seating to appear in the tavern before repairing it.

  • Fixed a bug that caused parts of the tavern to appear in disrepair after repairing it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
