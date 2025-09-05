Fixed a bug that caused the tutorial restart option window to appear even in games created in the current version.
Fixed a bug that caused employees not to function correctly.
Fixed a visual bug that caused the old bed visuals to appear for a moment when loading an online game.
Fixed a bug that caused new seating to appear in the tavern before repairing it.
Fixed a bug that caused parts of the tavern to appear in disrepair after repairing it.
Patch 0.7.2.2
