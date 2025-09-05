NEST DECORATIONS

New decorations for your Nest have been added. The Nest Decorations menu has also been updated.

There are now different options for the top layer and for the ground layer and for rooms.

Also, decorations now use your Total RatPower to determine if they are available. The first 2 decorations included in the last update are not affected.

Some decorations are mutually exclusive. Meaning you must choose between them. In this patch, the Garden and RATMUTHUR are such.