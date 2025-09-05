Hello fellow rats!
I've updated the game with a small patch.
As always, thanks for playing the game! And please leave a positive Steam review if you've been enjoying it. It really helps a lot :)
Here are the patch notes:
NEST DECORATIONS
New decorations for your Nest have been added. The Nest Decorations menu has also been updated.
There are now different options for the top layer and for the ground layer and for rooms.
Also, decorations now use your Total RatPower to determine if they are available. The first 2 decorations included in the last update are not affected.
Some decorations are mutually exclusive. Meaning you must choose between them. In this patch, the Garden and RATMUTHUR are such.
NEW NEST DECORATIONS
There are 7 new decorations. They are:
Top layer decoration: Trophies. TechnoRat head trophies for your walls.
Top layer decoration: Hanging Plants. Some nice hanging plants.
Ground layer decoration: ChillSpot: A bean bag complete with cans and a handheld.
Ground layer decoration: LoungeSpot: A lounge chair with a book.
Room decoration: Garden. A quiet little indoor garden.
RATHUTHER. A supercomputer AI interface.
Ratquarium. A place to house some Ratfish and watch them swim around.
Rearranged "Testers" list in Credits to better utilize space.
Total RatPower being displayed in the Nest Decorations menu was wrong. It was not accounting for current RatPower plus RatPower spent. Which was the intended value. This has been fixed.
That's all for now. Hope you enjoy. And happy rat killin!
Regards,
Brian
