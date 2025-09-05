 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19868918 Edited 5 September 2025 – 09:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Remember some of the greatest battles of the Horus Heresy! For the next two weeks, you will be able to play three different single-player campaigns:

> “Bring hope to Thramas as the Dark Angels in the Thramas Crusade campaign”
> “Resist a daemonic onslaught as the Blood Angels in the Signus Prime campaign”
> “Find a way to reach Terra as the White Scars in the Path to Heaven campaign”

This is the last time these campaigns will be available in the regular rotation, so don't miss this chance to beat the final boss and collect the campaigns' exclusive card backs.

For more information, check out the campaign schedule on the web post.

Changed files in this update

Windows The Horus Heresy: Legions Content Depot 1031141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link