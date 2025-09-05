Relive the epic battles of the Horus Heresy!
Update notes via Steam Community
Remember some of the greatest battles of the Horus Heresy! For the next two weeks, you will be able to play three different single-player campaigns:
> “Bring hope to Thramas as the Dark Angels in the Thramas Crusade campaign”
> “Resist a daemonic onslaught as the Blood Angels in the Signus Prime campaign”
> “Find a way to reach Terra as the White Scars in the Path to Heaven campaign”
This is the last time these campaigns will be available in the regular rotation, so don't miss this chance to beat the final boss and collect the campaigns' exclusive card backs.
For more information, check out the campaign schedule on the web post.
