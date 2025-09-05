Hello, dear Pixelians! 👋



It’s been some time since the last update, and I’ve been pouring a lot of energy to bring more content and improve the existing features for you.

This update took a little longer to prepare, but I’ve got plenty of exciting things to share and I truly hope the wait pays off! 💖

While going through feedback from our community, I noticed many requests for more meaningful interactions with spouses and children. I couldn’t ignore these suggestions, and it was clear that we needed to take action. 🤝

So without further ado, let’s dive in! 🚀

🏠 Your Household

I am happy to say that family life in Pixelia just got deeper! This update introduces new ways to manage and enjoy your household, giving you more options to shape your daily life.

You can now hire household employees who will support you and your family in meaningful ways:

💼🧹 Household Employees

There are four types of employees available for hire:

🧹 Housekeeper – Keeps your home tidy and ensures everything is in order.

👶 Babysitter – Takes care of your little ones while you focus on other activities.

📚 Private Tutor – Helps your children with their studies, boosting their growth and skills.

🐾 Pet Sitter – Looks after your pets, keeping them happy and healthy while you’re away.

Just like you can recruit employees to grow your business, you can now bring staff into your own home to support your household.

These employees aren’t just background characters, they’ll actively help you with a variety of daily tasks, making family life smoother and more dynamic.

Each employee also comes with their own unique traits and personalities, which can influence many aspects of your household dynamics, adding variety and depth to your family experience.

✨New Household Features:

Managing a household in Pixelia is a lot deeper and more dynamic than ever, with new systems that affect family life, relationships, and daily routines.

This update introduces deeper roleplay elements, bringing more personalization to your experience. Your home is no longer just a static backdrop, it is now a living, evolving environment where every decision you make influences family life and the relationships within it.

🏠 Household Harmony 💖

Your family’s overall harmony now plays a crucial role in your domestic life.

Keep it high, and your home runs smoothly. But if you neglect it, and there may be serious consequences. Household Harmony can increase or decrease depending on the actions of everyone living under your roof.

Even your spouse’s commitment is influenced by household harmony; if it drops too low, they may consider divorce, making this an essential aspect to manage carefully.

That's right! If there’s no peace and harmony at home, your spouse will take an action that can break your heart. 💔

🗑️ Garbage & Home Hygiene 🧼

The everyday actions of your household members now generate garbage, including pets, children, spouse and others.

Poor home hygiene doesn’t just look messy but it can increase the risk of disease and negatively impact your family’s health as well as affecting their overall happiness. Maintaining a clean home becomes a meaningful task, requiring attention to waste management and organization.

💌 Spouse Happiness & Daily Wishes



Your spouse now has daily wishes and desires that, when fulfilled, boost their happiness.

A happy spouse brings not only emotional benefits but also practical perks. Increased spouse happiness can unlock new abilities for them, such as:

🛒 Going shopping for household supplies

🍳 Preparing meals for the family

💰 Assisting with household budgeting

✨ And more unique interactions

You can now also view a summary of your spouse’s recent actions, thoughts, and emotions, along with their effects on the household. This feature helps you understand their needs better.

Together, these systems make managing your home a more immersive and rewarding experience, where each decision affects both your family’s happiness and daily efficiency.

👨🏼‍🤝‍👨🏻 Roommates

Now you can live with roommates in your home! 🏠

They can help share the rent, making life a little easier and a lot more interesting.

Each roommate has their own personality, so every interaction is unique. They can get along with your family and staff, or sometimes cause mischief if their traits aren’t ideal.

Roommates with bad traits can affect household harmony, lower your spouse’s happiness, or even make your household staff quit.

Choosing the right roommate adds fun, strategy, and surprises to your home life, making every day a little more unpredictable!

📝You can also decide to renew your lease with a roommate or ask them to move out early by paying a penalty fee. 💰

👶 All about Pixelings!

Pixelings have grown more detailed and interactive than ever! They now feature enhanced portraits and can communicate with you when you’re nearby, making your interactions feel more personal and immersive.

Each Pixeling comes with three core skills: Speech, Manners, and Education, which grow over time and unlock new behaviors and actions.



Speech 🗣️ : At first, your Pixeling communicates in barely understandable gibberish. As their Speech skill increases, they start to talk more clearly, allowing for richer interactions.

Manners 🎩 : This skill affects their behavior at home. A high Manners level ensures they act politely and responsibly, while low Manners can lead to misbehavior, generating more trash and lowering household harmony.

Education 📚 : A higher Education skill unlocks bonus actions and activities that you can observe directly in their profile. These actions reflect their growing knowledge and abilities.

Support from household staff also plays a key role in shaping Pixelings’ development:

A Babysitter 🧸 helps ensure your Pixelings generate less or no garbage at home.

A Private Tutor 📖 assists them in learning, helping their skills grow faster.

Additionally, you now have new Parenting options for direct engagement with your Pixelings. Once per day, you can:

Read a Story 📖

Help with Homework ✏️

Spend Time Together ❤️

Engaging in these activities increases your Pixelings’ skills but comes at the cost of your Energy.

Together, these updates make raising Pixelings a more interactive and rewarding experience, where your guidance, attention, and the household environment all shape their growth and personality.

📱 Direct SMS Messages

You can now receive direct SMS messages from your friends, rivals, or even your spouse, adding a new layer of depth and realism to relationships in Pixelia.

Your friends might reach out to catch up, hang out, or share a funny moment ,

Your rivals could taunt or challenge you

Your spouse may send sweet messages, reminders, requests, or even let you know they’ve prepared a meal for you.

The content of these messages is influenced by your relationship with each Pixelian, making every interaction feel personal and meaningful.

Receiving messages also allows you to respond and engage in real time, giving you opportunities to strengthen bonds, resolve conflicts, or unlock new social interactions.

This system encourages players to pay attention to their social relationships, as stronger connections can lead to more positive interactions, while neglecting them may result in tension or missed opportunities.

With Direct SMS messages, your social life in Pixelia becomes more dynamic, immersive, and responsive, reflecting the choices you make and the relationships you nurture.

Additionally, you will also receive direct messages when you complete certain quests.

Pausing Game during work

In response to frequent requests from our community, we’ve added the ability to pause the game while you’re at work.

Whether you need a quick break or just need some time to manage your schedule, this feature will ensure that you won’t lose progress.

🐞 Bug Fixes

The issue where the UI reopened after closing the oven window during the Baker job has been fixed.

The problem where players received a “You have successfully resigned” notification after being fired from your job has been resolved.

When you had only one item in your inventory, if you wanted to store it into Drawers/Fridge or Trash Bin Inventory, you would lose that item. This issue has been fixed.

🛠 Minor Tweaks & Changes

💬 Added hundreds of new conversations.

🎶 One new game music has been added.

🛠 Minor adjustments have been done to existing UI.

🕹 Family button in Profile has been replaced by Household.

We’ll continue adding bigger features, expanding content, and bringing our vision for Pixelia to life, while also listening closely to your requests.

Thank you all for your amazing support and love! 💖✨

