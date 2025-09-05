【09月05日不停服更新内容公告】
亲爱的雀士大大
09月05日不停服更新维护已完成，雀士大大可以重新登录游戏获取新版本内容更新包。
■本次更新内容如下
更新内容：
1. 【盛夏留念对对和】活动返回按钮适配问题修复
2. 动态桌布【华洋合璧】（李忘忧）资源调整
3. 役达人UI更新
4. 登录界面背景更新
5. 部分雀士语音音量调整
【09月05日不停服更新内容公告】
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Simplified Chinese 雀姬 英语 Windows Depot 1084527
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update