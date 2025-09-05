 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19868771 Edited 5 September 2025 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
【09月05日不停服更新内容公告】

亲爱的雀士大大
09月05日不停服更新维护已完成，雀士大大可以重新登录游戏获取新版本内容更新包。
■本次更新内容如下
更新内容：
1. 【盛夏留念对对和】活动返回按钮适配问题修复
2. 动态桌布【华洋合璧】（李忘忧）资源调整
3. 役达人UI更新
4. 登录界面背景更新
5. 部分雀士语音音量调整

Changed files in this update

Windows Simplified Chinese 雀姬 英语 Windows Depot 1084527
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link