eXoSpace now has official modding support! New parts (with related graphics, effects and sounds) can be defined in mods and shared on Steam Workshop.

Mods and ship designs can now be downloaded from the Workshop by subscribing to them. Please note that some playtest ship designs may no longer work, as the file structure of mods and ship uploads has changed.

I have added an example mod with a nice new weapon: the SALPEN launcher:

Read more about how to create a mod (some computer wizardry is required): https://exospace-combat-engineer.com/modding/

Change list: