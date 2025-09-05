eXoSpace now has official modding support! New parts (with related graphics, effects and sounds) can be defined in mods and shared on Steam Workshop.
Mods and ship designs can now be downloaded from the Workshop by subscribing to them. Please note that some playtest ship designs may no longer work, as the file structure of mods and ship uploads has changed.
I have added an example mod with a nice new weapon: the SALPEN launcher:
Read more about how to create a mod (some computer wizardry is required): https://exospace-combat-engineer.com/modding/
Change list:
Added support for modded parts and ships via Steam Workshop.
Added mods screen that allows you to enable or disable mods, or change the loading order.
Added in-game modders tools to help in editing parts and particle effects.
Added warning if you are continuing an assignment with missing mods.
Ship editor module cap increased from 2500 to 10000.
Reduced maximum speed of asteroids in storm from lightspeed to something less spectacular.
Bugfix: unlocking modules was possible while in test mode.
Bugfix: cost for buying modules was different from what was actually paid.
Bugfix: buying modules at traders would not take into account relations with trader's faction.
Some small bugfixes.
Changed files in this update