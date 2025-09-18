Thank you for playing Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+!
In this update we have added improvements for the users on Steam Deck to be able to exit the game easier! We also fixed the Steam achievements bug as well!
· You can now press the “View” button on the Steam Deck at the Title Screen to bring up the option to exit the game
· You can now press the B-button at the Home Screen to go back to the Title Screen on the Steam Deck
· Fixed a bug where the final achievement in Steam would not unlock under certain conditions
We thank the users for their valuable feedback!
Hope you continue to enjoy the game!
