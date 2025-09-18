 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 19868682 Edited 18 September 2025 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+!

In this update we have added improvements for the users on Steam Deck to be able to exit the game easier! We also fixed the Steam achievements bug as well!

·       You can now press the “View” button on the Steam Deck at the Title Screen to bring up the option to exit the game

·       You can now press the B-button at the Home Screen to go back to the Title Screen on the Steam Deck

·       Fixed a bug where the final achievement in Steam would not unlock under certain conditions

We thank the users for their valuable feedback!

Hope you continue to enjoy the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3446191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link