Thank you for playing Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+!

In this update we have added improvements for the users on Steam Deck to be able to exit the game easier! We also fixed the Steam achievements bug as well!

· You can now press the “View” button on the Steam Deck at the Title Screen to bring up the option to exit the game

· You can now press the B-button at the Home Screen to go back to the Title Screen on the Steam Deck

· Fixed a bug where the final achievement in Steam would not unlock under certain conditions

We thank the users for their valuable feedback!

Hope you continue to enjoy the game!

