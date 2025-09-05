- Added a video tutorial for dry cleaning
- Added a video tutorial for the money counterfeiting machine
- Highlighted tutorial arrows in the UI
- Added a “spacebar” button for the cash register – confirm transaction
- Improved descriptions related to washing machine repair and maintenance
- Fixed the broken washing machine indicator
- Added sound for floating text
- Improved object collisions
Patch Notes for Laundering Simulator Playtest, version v05.09.2025.01D
Update notes via Steam Community
