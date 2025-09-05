 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19868646
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a video tutorial for dry cleaning
  • Added a video tutorial for the money counterfeiting machine
  • Highlighted tutorial arrows in the UI
  • Added a “spacebar” button for the cash register – confirm transaction
  • Improved descriptions related to washing machine repair and maintenance
  • Fixed the broken washing machine indicator
  • Added sound for floating text
  • Improved object collisions

Changed files in this update

