New car, tow truck, bug fixes - Update #5 is here!

Update #5 is live!

New car: N15

Tow truck – can transport cars and carry a crate with parts & tools

Purchased cars now visible on the map :map:

Rewards tuning + parts storage management improvements

Optimization & refactor of tools code

Fixed issue with big map opening in Main Menu when pressing M

You can now close the map with ESC key or START button on gamepad

Improved teleport system: finds a new place if the start point is occupied, New method for checking teleport location for vehicles

Removed tools from the room and added collision to doors

Improved error logging (Log error → Log)

Fixed textures in some materials

Minimap now turns off when shop screen is open