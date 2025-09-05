New car, tow truck, bug fixes - Update #5 is here!
Update #5 is live!
New car: N15
Tow truck – can transport cars and carry a crate with parts & tools
Purchased cars now visible on the map :map:
Rewards tuning + parts storage management improvements
Optimization & refactor of tools code
Fixed issue with big map opening in Main Menu when pressing M
You can now close the map with ESC key or START button on gamepad
Improved teleport system: finds a new place if the start point is occupied, New method for checking teleport location for vehicles
Removed tools from the room and added collision to doors
Improved error logging (Log error → Log)
Fixed textures in some materials
Minimap now turns off when shop screen is open
Added safeguards in challenges to prevent crashes when exiting the car before or during a challenge
Thanks for all your feedback - keep it coming, it really helps us!
Changed files in this update