5 September 2025 Build 19868576 Edited 5 September 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New car, tow truck, bug fixes - Update #5 is here!

Update #5 is live!

  • New car: N15

  • Tow truck – can transport cars and carry a crate with parts & tools

  • Purchased cars now visible on the map :map:

  • Rewards tuning + parts storage management improvements

  • Optimization & refactor of tools code

  • Fixed issue with big map opening in Main Menu when pressing M

  • You can now close the map with ESC key or START button on gamepad

  • Improved teleport system: finds a new place if the start point is occupied, New method for checking teleport location for vehicles

  • Removed tools from the room and added collision to doors

  • Improved error logging (Log error → Log)

  • Fixed textures in some materials

  • Minimap now turns off when shop screen is open

  • Added safeguards in challenges to prevent crashes when exiting the car before or during a challenge

Thanks for all your feedback - keep it coming, it really helps us!

