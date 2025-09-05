 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19868488 Edited 5 September 2025 – 09:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed an issue that could occur when the game crashes before finished loading and it would save blank data over the existing save.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2940001
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2940002
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2940003
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link