- Mimic Item drop rate increased, chance to spawn decreased
- Changes to the Magic damage type: Damage against Heavy armor decreased from 120% -> 110%
- Map changes to the City of Magonia
- Map changes to Mountains Retreat
- Removed some Tower Positions in the map "Arena of Magonia"
- Removed some Tower Positions in the map "Twin Towers"
- Decreased base aura range from 5 -> 4.5
- Fixed a bug where the achievements "To the stars" and "Reach for the stars" were unoptainable
- Worldmap in the Bonfire world has now also blue water
Update 1.20c
