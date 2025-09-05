 Skip to content
5 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mimic Item drop rate increased, chance to spawn decreased
  • Changes to the Magic damage type: Damage against Heavy armor decreased from 120% -> 110%
  • Map changes to the City of Magonia
  • Map changes to Mountains Retreat
  • Removed some Tower Positions in the map "Arena of Magonia"
  • Removed some Tower Positions in the map "Twin Towers"
  • Decreased base aura range from 5 -> 4.5
  • Fixed a bug where the achievements "To the stars" and "Reach for the stars" were unoptainable
  • Worldmap in the Bonfire world has now also blue water


Changed files in this update

