 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19868461 Edited 6 September 2025 – 22:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed bug where Billy's victory cutscene could get stuck at the end
- Fixed bug where player could fall from the bus when entering a new loop from Disco Street

We have more bug fixes and accessibility options coming soon, please stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3380951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link