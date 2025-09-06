- Fixed bug where Billy's victory cutscene could get stuck at the end
- Fixed bug where player could fall from the bus when entering a new loop from Disco Street
We have more bug fixes and accessibility options coming soon, please stay tuned!
Patch 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update