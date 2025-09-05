Current Version
v2025.9.5
-
问题修复
- OK-雇佣兵队长举办比赛的问题
- OK-剑斗反击的问题
- OK-东罗马帝国财政统计官未增加税务官上限的问题
- OK-骑士竞技大赛非天主教角色获得冠军后也能获取骑士誓言的问题
- OK-因塞尔柱文化1090年之前的修正，导致的独立领主增加宣称的问题
- OK-间谍暗杀失败事件错误
-
功能改动
- OK-廷臣继承爵位后会沿用领主的法令
- OK-邀请角色加入自己时,需求会根据关系变化
- OK-未成年不得约架剑斗
- OK-学校学习数据增长问题
- OK-组建营队界面避免数量过多，区分筛选显示
-
Bug Fixes
- OK - Issue with the Mercenary Captain organizing competitions
- OK - Issue with counterattacks in sword fights
- OK - Issue where the Financial Statistician of the Eastern Roman Empire did not increase the maximum limit of Tax Officials
- OK - Issue where non-Catholic characters could also obtain the Knight's Oath after winning the Knightly Tournament
- OK - Issue where independent lords gained additional claims due to the correction of Seljuk culture before 1090
- OK - Error in the event of a spy's failed assassination
-
Feature Changes:
- OK - Courtiers will retain the lord's decrees after inheriting titles
- OK - When inviting a character to join you, the requirements will change based on your relationship with them
- OK - Minors are not allowed to challenge others to sword fights
- OK - Issue with data growth in school learning
- OK - Optimize the camp formation interface to avoid excessive numbers and enable filtered display by category
Changed files in this update