5 September 2025 Build 19868297 Edited 5 September 2025 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Current Version

v2025.9.5


  • 问题修复

  • OK-雇佣兵队长举办比赛的问题
  • OK-剑斗反击的问题
  • OK-东罗马帝国财政统计官未增加税务官上限的问题
  • OK-骑士竞技大赛非天主教角色获得冠军后也能获取骑士誓言的问题
  • OK-因塞尔柱文化1090年之前的修正，导致的独立领主增加宣称的问题
  • OK-间谍暗杀失败事件错误


  • 功能改动

  • OK-廷臣继承爵位后会沿用领主的法令
  • OK-邀请角色加入自己时,需求会根据关系变化
  • OK-未成年不得约架剑斗
  • OK-学校学习数据增长问题
  • OK-组建营队界面避免数量过多，区分筛选显示


  • Bug Fixes


  • OK - Issue with the Mercenary Captain organizing competitions
  • OK - Issue with counterattacks in sword fights
  • OK - Issue where the Financial Statistician of the Eastern Roman Empire did not increase the maximum limit of Tax Officials
  • OK - Issue where non-Catholic characters could also obtain the Knight's Oath after winning the Knightly Tournament
  • OK - Issue where independent lords gained additional claims due to the correction of Seljuk culture before 1090
  • OK - Error in the event of a spy's failed assassination


  • Feature Changes:


  • OK - Courtiers will retain the lord's decrees after inheriting titles
  • OK - When inviting a character to join you, the requirements will change based on your relationship with them
  • OK - Minors are not allowed to challenge others to sword fights
  • OK - Issue with data growth in school learning
  • OK - Optimize the camp formation interface to avoid excessive numbers and enable filtered display by category

Changed files in this update

