 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
5 September 2025 Build 19868292 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:52:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a long standing issue where some antiviruses would scan a save file while the game was editing it which corrupted the files. This issue is now fixed! You now only lose the sessions progress or less when the glitch happens because the new system loads from a backup.

Sorry that this took so long to fix but it was pretty tricky,

Changed files in this update

Depot 2827521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link