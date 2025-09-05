There was a long standing issue where some antiviruses would scan a save file while the game was editing it which corrupted the files. This issue is now fixed! You now only lose the sessions progress or less when the glitch happens because the new system loads from a backup.
Sorry that this took so long to fix but it was pretty tricky,
Save Corruption Issue Finally Fixed! | Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
