5 September 2025 Build 19868067 Edited 5 September 2025 – 08:39:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Abyss's Explorers, I just uploaded version v0.1.6.5 with several balance changes and fixes:
Increased the number of treasures found in chests while reducing item drops from enemies.
Fixed the Cooking achievement chain.
Fixed an issue where plants and grass could sometimes disappear when returning from Primorath to Eldergrove.
Various minor bug fixes.

Please download the latest version and enjoy the game.
Thank you all!

