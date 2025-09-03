This is a pretty big update packed with many new content and improvements!

Also the game is currently on sale for the first time since release !

I'm super happy to announce there are now more than 27 000 players of Noobs Are Coming on Steam

Update 9.0 - TONS OF NEW CONTENT (03 September 2025)

+1 Chara, +3 Attacks, +6 Items, +10 Achievements + many Enhancements

NEW CONTENT:

NEW CHARACTER: Behemoth: can only find and equip Unique and Upgradable Attacks

NEW ATTACK: Cloud: ally entity that waters plants and strikes enemies with lightning (unique & upgradable attack)

NEW ATTACK: Shellspine: Turtle Minion which damage scales with Armor and that focus a random enemy until this enemy dies

NEW ATTACK: Arcane Slash: Create an arrow area on the ground, towards the nearest enemy, that will be hit by an arcane slash after 0.5 sec

NEW ITEM: Collector’s Aura: You attract Pickups (Chests, Health Potions etc.)

NEW ITEM: Healthvestement: immediately remove 50% of your current HP Max, but provide +2 HP Max per wave

NEW ITEM: Final Form Diet: converts 20% of your current Max HP into Damage (1 Max HP = 3% Damage)

NEW ITEM: Persistent Loot: Uncollected pickups persists between waves

NEW ITEM: Reaper’s Telescope: +1% Soul Harvest every 5 Range

NEW ITEM: Impulse Buy: -10% Items Price, +10% Reroll Price

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with RNGesus on Difficulty 5, unlocks Behemoth Character

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Behemoth on any difficulty, unlocks Cloud Attack

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Highroller on Difficulty 5, unlocks Impulse Buy

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Nihil on Difficulty 5, unlocks Healthvestement

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Minotaur on Difficulty 5, unlocks Final Form Diet

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Pandark on Difficulty 5, unlocks Itch (Itch was previously the reward of “Win a run with Pandark in any difficulty”, now the reward for this previous challenge is the new Collector’s Aura item)

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Centilegs on Difficulty 5, unlocks Persistent Loot

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Yokai on Difficulty 5, unlocks Shellspine Turtle Minion

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Midas on Difficulty 5, unlocks Reaper’s Telescope

NEW ACHIEVEMENT: Win a run with Athena on Difficulty 5, unlocks Arcane Slash Attack