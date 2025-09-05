Very, very, very, very, very sorry! This afternoon, I mistakenly pushed a version containing initialisation commands online, causing some players to lose the progress of the storyline they had already unlocked. ......

Unfortunately, the relevant progress cannot be retrieved, so everyone has wasted the effort of playing for so long, I'm really very sorry! (How can someone make such a big mess ！！！！！)

The solution now is that I've added a "One Click Unlock" button to the main title page, which can be used to unlock all the plot nodes, plot collection, character illustrations, and prop illustrations. If you need to, you can quickly unlock the relevant content.

However, when it comes to achievements, you still need to manually go to the corresponding chapter to trigger once.

Finally, once again, I sincerely apologise!